I-96 ramp metering starts this week in Oakland County

article

The Brief MDOT is implementing ramp metering on I-96 in Oakland County, from I-275 to Kent Lake Road, starting Wednesday to reduce freeway congestion. This new system, working with the previously opened flex lanes, will control the flow of cars entering the highway with traffic signals. Drivers will stop at ramp meters and enter the freeway one car at a time when the light turns green, with violations treated like running a regular red light.



Three months to the day since the Michigan Department of Transportation opened up flex lanes on I-96 in Oakland County, the newest addition to try to stem the overflow of traffic is being introduced.

Ramp metering will begin on Wednesday for several on ramps stretching from the I-275 interchange all the way to Kent Lake Road in Milford - a distance of 11 miles as the state works to relieve congestion on the freeway.

On March 19, MDOT unveiled the flex lane – which comes with a big red X when the lane is closed or a green arrow when the lane is open. The flex lanes run on both the eastbound and westbound sides of the highway and run parallel to the concrete median. The flex lanes are opened when traffic congestion builds – between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. for eastbound traffic and 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. for traffic heading west.

Now, another method to reduce traffic is coming as metering along eight entrance ramps on the same route is being opened.

What is ramp metering?

What you need to know:

Ramp metering controls the flow of traffic that is entering the freeway. Instead of a large group of cars entering the freeway at once, drivers will be metered through a traffic signal when to enter the freeway.

So, for traffic getting on at Novi Road, which is a busy intersection where Twelve Oaks Mall and other businesses all sit, during metering they will be on the ramp until the traffic light indicates it's time to enter.

The metering breaks up large platoons of entering traffic, which allows the freeway to continue moving at the posted speeds and helps drivers entering the highway do so safely.

How does ramp metering work?

Starting on Wednesday, ramp meters will be flashing yellow - meaning drivers should enter the freeway with caution. This will be the state the lights are in when traffic is light.

According to MDOT, the freeway and the ramp both have sensors built into them. The freeway will have sensors to determine when there is a large amount of traffic. When the sensors indicate that there is heavy traffic, it will send a signal to the lights to turn to the familiar red, yellow, green.

Once that happens, drivers on the ramp need to form two lanes and then come to a complete stop and wait for the green light. When the light turns green on the left lane, just one car in the left lane will enter the freeway. The right lane would then enter next, when their light turns green.

Drivers entering the ramp will see a flashing yellow sign that reads ‘Ramp metered when flashing’ - indicating to drivers to be ready to stop.

There will be sensors in the on-ramp as well. These sensors will help prevent on-ramp traffic from backing up onto the road.

If the light is red and a driver goes through it, it's a violation - the same as running a red light at a traditional traffic signal.

Where will ramp metering be installed?

Ramp metering is installed along eight on-ramps on I-96:

Southbound Milford Road to eastbound I-96

Southbound Milford Road to westbound I-96

Northbound Milford Road to eastbound I-96

Wixom Road to westbound I-96

Southbound Novi Road to eastbound I-96

Southbound Novi Road to westbound I-96

Northbound Novi Road to eastbound I-96

Northbound Novi Road to westbound I-96.

According to MDOT, ramp metering is used in states across the country and reduces crashes while improving travel times.

The ramp metering will be flashing yellow starting on Wednesday for a couple of weeks with full operation expected later this summer.