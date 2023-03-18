I-96 reopens after pile-up involving more than 50 cars, MSP says

article

Eastbound I-96 in Ionia County was shut down Saturday afternoon due to a multi-car pile-up.

According to Michigan State Police, Around 50–100 vehicles were involved in the crash on eastbound I-96 near Grand River in Portland Township.

Police closed the area for an indefinite period, but the freeway has since been reopened. There were no serious injuries.

For those involved in the crash, a warming/family reunification center has been set up at the Portland Church of the Nazarene located at 9466 Cutler Road. Buses are being used to transport involved parties.