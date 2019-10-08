I-96, Southfield Freeway ramps close Friday for bridge repairs

The interchange ramps for I-96 and M-39 the Southfield Freeway will be closed for at least three weeks for bridge repairs in Detroit.

The closure will begin on Friday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. The ramps are expected to be closed for approximately three weeks but could take longer depending on the weather. Wet or cold weather could affect curing time for concrete and extend the closure.

"Unfortunately they are in rough shape and we've had holes in those bridges a number of times, including as recently as this spring," said Diane Cross with MDOT.

This project is expected to ensure the ramps can remain open during the winter months.

"We'll put up signs to give you detours but you're definitely gonna need to plan ahead of time because that first Monday morning will be really rough as drivers either hadn't heard or forgot about it and they're going to need to be detoured," said Cross.

TRAFFIC DETAILS:

The westbound I-96 ramps to northbound and southbound M-39 will be closed for approximately three weeks along with the northbound and southbound M-39 ramps to eastbound I-96. There may be occasional lane closures on I-96 in the local and express lanes along with the M-39 service drive that runs under the bridges under repair.

DETOURS:

Westbound I-96 traffic heading for northbound M-39 will be detoured further west to northbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) to eastbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) to northbound M-39.

Westbound I-96 traffic headed for southbound M-39 will be detoured further west to southbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) to eastbound M-153 (Ford Road) to southbound M-39.

Northbound and southbound M-39 traffic headed for eastbound I-96 will be detoured to eastbound M-5 (Grand River Avenue) to eastbound I-96.