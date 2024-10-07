'I started screaming': Woman wins $2 million on Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket

article

A Kalamazoo woman said she started screaming when she saw that a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket she purchased was a $2 million winner.

"Colossal Cashword has been my favorite game since it came out," the 33-year-old said. "I scratched the barcode right when I bought the ticket and gave it to the clerk to scan it. He handed it back with a slip that said to file a claim at the Lottery office and said: ‘You must have won big; you have to go to the Lottery office!’"

She went home, where she scratched the ticket to reveal the prize.

"When I revealed the tenth word and saw it was a prize of $2 million, I started screaming! Winning feels good and came at the perfect time," she said.

The winner chose to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million rather than annuity payments for the full amount. With her winnings, she plans to pay bills and then save the remainder for her kids.