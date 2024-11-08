'I thought I was going to die': Woman shot by teen following fight between kids, shares story

Shanitra Rayford still can’t believe the chain of events that led to her being shot by a 16 year old.

"I thought I was about to die," she said.

Rayford was one of two shooting victims on Thursday night, including a 14-year-old who was wounded in the head and is hospitalized in critical condition.

Rayford says it all started when someone encouraged a neighbor’s child to fight.

"The boy came outside and said 'Beat up whoever that you want to beat up,' and they went for my son and another boy that stays over here and started choking them," she said.

Rayford says a 6-year-old child who was choking her youngest son - 8-year-old Andre, had just moved to the neighborhood.

She went to speak to his mother when things escalated.



"She came with a whole bunch of people - me and her was talking for a minute," she said.

Rayford is a CPL holder and had her gun on her, which her brother’s friend reached for after seeing a teen with the 6-year-old's mother, also had a gun.

"Once the boy who was with my brother (saw) they had guns, he grabbed mine out of my pocket, and then they started shooting," she said.

Police say a 16-year-old shot the 14-year-old teen in his head - and also shot Rayford in the arm.

"I’m in pain," she said.

FOX 2: "Where were your kids when you were shot?"

"Outside watching me," she said.

The teen remains in police custody and charges are pending.

While Rayford recovers, she has a message for the community about ending violence.

"Stop the violence, put the guns down - you could have talked instead of shooting," she said.