'I thought it was vandalism': Rare November tornado causes damage in Holly

When the commander of an American Legion post in Holly arrived at the building Monday, she didn't realize damage was from a tornado - a rarity in November in Michigan.

"I noticed, was over here where the fence is down, there was garbage thrown everywhere. So at first I thought it was vandalism," said Tina Thurlow, the commander of American Legion Post 149.

She said there was insulation and leaves inside the building, but she didn't know why until it was confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in the area Sunday night.

"What we found out is the building, on this end, actually got hit by the tornado and the roof lifted up," she said.

The American Legion on Saginaw Street suffered a damaged roof and some damaged windows. Other buildings in the area experienced similar storm damage. Thankfully, no one was injured.

According to the National Weather Service, peak winds reached 70 mph as the tornado moved through Holly. It started in a wooded marshland before dissipating near Martha and Washington streets, causing localized damage around Saginaw, Sherman, John, and Church streets.

Since 1950, there have been more than 375 tornadoes in Michigan. Of those, only six have been in November, making what happened unusual.