Possible tornado causes damage in Holly; NWS to evaluate aftermath

article

Police and firefighters in Holly are evaluating damage Monday after a potential tornado hit the area Sunday night.

While first responders survey the aftermath, the National Weather Service is headed to the area to determine if the powerful storm was in fact a tornado.

According to Holly police, a brief storm caused "substantial localized damage" around Saginaw, Sherman, John, and Church streets. This included downed trees and wires, and damaged roofs.

Consumers Energy has been notified of the downed wires and will be addressing those.

Police are advising people to beware of downed trees and wires in the area. Some streets may close due to this damage.