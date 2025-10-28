'I was shocked': Southfield police searching for suspected peeping tom

The Brief A girl said a man photographed her while she used the bathroom at a Southfield Michaels store. The victim described what she saw to her mother, and police were able to use that information to identify a person of interest.



Southfield police are looking for a man accused of photographing a child while she used the bathroom in a Michaels store.

Big picture view:

Police say a man snapped photos of her after sneaking into the stall next to her. It happened inside Michael’s right off Telegraph and 13 Mile Road in Southfield.

The 9-year-old talked with FOX 2 earlier on Tuesday. She was clutching a teddy bear when she told us what happened.

The good news is security footage was provided to show the suspect in the case.

Police described him as a white, middle-aged male. Southfield police say to focus on the white shirt and white sneakers he was wearing.

It’s unclear if he walked there or had a car. This all happened on Wednesday evening around 7:30.

What they're saying:

The mom and daughter were in the same bathroom but in separate stalls when the man allegedly walked in. The little girl told us in her own words.

"I told my mom that I saw a camera, and then she tried to hurry up and come out of the bathroom," she said. "I was shocked and I was uncomfortable."

"I was placing blame on myself, like maybe I should put her in the stall with me, but no, there is just bad people out here, and sometimes you catch the short end of the stick," her mom said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

