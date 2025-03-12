WATCH: Ice rescue near Howell, U.S. Coast Guard arrives to help

The Brief The U.S. Coast Guard and Livingston County rescue workers pulled a man from a frozen lake on Wednesday. The man fell through the ice while windsailing on Lake Chemung near Howell. After pulling the man from the water, the rescue workers needed to be saved as well.



Authorities rescue someone who went through the ice on Lake Chemung in Howell on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency responders rushed to Lake Chemung near Howell around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon after someone went through the ice.

Video from SkyFOX shows multiple rescue workers in bright yellow gear crawling along the ice to get to the victim. They're also pulling a small boat to move the person as well.

The U.S. Coast Guard was called to assist with the rescue and a helicopter arrived around 3:40, and a rescue worker was lowered to the ice to help.

Just as the coast guard arrived on the scene, the victim was in the process of being pulled out of the frigid water. The coast guard worker rushed to get the person strapped into a lift system. At 3:55 p.m., the victim was airlifted into the Coast Guard helicopter.

As the helicopter took off, a large amount of rescue workers seen on the banks of Lake Chemung.

The coast guard helicopter landed nearby before the victim was taken to an ambulance for hospitalization.

FOX 2 learned through sources the victim was wind sailing on the ice.

Shortly after setting down and getting the victim to an ambulance, the Livingston County rescue workers were stuck on the ice – unable to get their skiff to go through the water.

The Coast Guard helicopter returned to help rescue them as well.

Ice is melting throughout the area as temperatures in the past week have been close to 60 degrees.