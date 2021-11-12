Ice rink added to Frankenmuth Christmas Experience

article

There's a new way to enjoy the holidays in Frankenmuth this year.

An ice rink has been added to the Frankenmuth Christmas Experience. Located in Zehnder Park downtown, it's close to shops so you can hit the ice before or after your shopping.

The rink opens for the season Nov. 18 and will be open until mid-February. It will be open from 4-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sundays.

Because the rink has its own chiller to regulate the temperature, it can be used even if there are warm days.

Skating is $10 and rental skates are $3.

Other things to do in Frankenmuth for the holidays include a driving light tour, the city's large Christmas tree, and a home decorating contest. Oh, and don't forget Bronner's Christmas Wonderland, which is open and decked out for the holiday all year long.

