Get your pet's photo with Santa and help shelter dogs in Detroit

You can help dogs while getting a cute photo of your pet with Santa!

Detroit Dog Rescue (DDR) and Detroit K-9 Pet Supplies have teamed up for a holiday pet and family photo event on Nov. 20.

For a suggested donation of $5 or more, you will get a digital photo that can be printed or used on holiday cards. There will also be shirts available for $10. All money raised will benefit DDR.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 20 at Detroit K-9 Pet Supplies at 3441 Cass Ave. Parking will be available across the street.

"This is such a great opportunity to see our customers with their beloved pets, as often they are here without them while they purchase supplies regularly in our store," said Dante Dasaro, vice president of business growth and development at Detroit K-9 Pet Supplies. "We are Detroit and we have always been here for Detroit residents and their pets – so to be able to do this for our customers while giving back to a vital organization in our community, Detroit Dog Rescue, it’s a win-win for everyone."

Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier.