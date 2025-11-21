ICE in schools: Oakland County prosecutor provides guidance for school staff, parents

The Brief Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald released guidance for schools and parents in case ICE visits schools. The memo includes tips for preparing to help keep students calm. ICE is allowed to enter public areas of schools, such as parking lots and lobbies.



New guidance from the Oakland County prosecutor provides tips for what to do if Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) visits schools in the country.

The memo, which was sent to area school districts, comes amid a rash of ICE enforcement around the country, including a search for wanted suspects in Oakland County earlier this week that led to several schools sheltering in place.

ICE is allowed to enter public areas of schools, such as parking lots and lobbies, but generally must have a warrant signed by a judge to receive permission to enter private areas, such as classrooms and fenced school yards, according to Prosecutor Karen McDonald.

"As a parent and former teacher, I know law enforcement activity at schools creates understandable anxiety for students, parents, and educators," McDonald said. "If a student is worrying that a classmate could be detained, or if a school goes into lockdown as recently happened in Clarkston, it can impact students’ health and wellbeing. This advisory doesn’t wade into the larger immigration debate. Rather, it provides straightforward legal information for educators and parents in the event of ICE action at schools."

Memo details:

The memo from McDonald lays out what schools and parents can do, both now and if ICE visits a school, to be prepared and help keep students calm.

Before laying out the guidance, the memo emphasizes that no one should interfere with law enforcement, including ICE.

Schools are urged to make sure security measures are in place and working, such as security cameras. School officials should also ensure they require people entering the school to sign in. They should also treat ICE like any non-parent or guardian by asking for identification, and only allow them into private areas of the school if the agents have a signed warrant, per the memo guidelines.

Additionally, schools are reminded to follow student privacy laws, and not reveal personal information about students to ICE.

Schools are also encouraged to plan ahead by preparing for how they will notify students, staff, and parents if ICE does raid a school.

The memo's tips for parents include making sure contact information is up-to-date, creating a family plan if a parent were to be detained, and reviewing legal rights.

"Being prepared is critical. No one should interfere with ICE because that only increases the risk to everyone," McDonald said.

The Source: A press release from the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office and the memo sent to schools was used to report this story.

Read the full memo below or click here.