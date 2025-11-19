The Brief Clarkston Community Schools says their buildings are sheltering in place due to police activity in the area. The activity involved ICE agents searching for two individuals, the sheriff's office told the school district.



Clarkston Community Schools say they have moved their buildings into a shelter-in-place due to police activity in the area.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office informed the school district that ICE officers were in the area searching for two individuals.

The school said it would be keeping students and staff in their buildings at this time.

Law enforcement have not confirmed why they are in the area, but several deputies with the sheriff's office were spotted in the area outside the Pine Knob music venue.

An email was sent to parents of the school district obtained by FOX 2 notifying them of the order they were sheltering in place.

An email sent from the Clarkston School District superintendent to parents.