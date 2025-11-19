Expand / Collapse search

ICE searching for two people near Clarkston, school district says

By Jack Nissen
Published  November 19, 2025 10:56am EST
Clarkston
FOX 2 Detroit

The Brief

    • Clarkston Community Schools says their buildings are sheltering in place due to police activity in the area.
    • The activity involved ICE agents searching for two individuals, the sheriff's office told the school district.

(FOX 2) - Clarkston Community Schools say they have moved their buildings into a shelter-in-place due to police activity in the area.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office informed the school district that ICE officers were in the area searching for two individuals.

The school said it would be keeping students and staff in their buildings at this time. 

Law enforcement have not confirmed why they are in the area, but several deputies with the sheriff's office were spotted in the area outside the Pine Knob music venue.

Local perspective:

An email was sent to parents of the school district obtained by FOX 2 notifying them of the order they were sheltering in place.

An email sent from the Clarkston School District superintendent to parents. 

The Source: An alert from Clarkston Community Schools was cited for this story. 

ClarkstonCrime and Public SafetyImmigration