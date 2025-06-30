ICE spotting phone apps blasted by officials amid rise in violence against agents

The Brief ICE spotting reporting apps are being used by some around the country to tip off illegal immigrants. The acting ICE director believes CNN promoted the apps in a recent story and has decried their use. Acting ICE Director Todd M. Lyons said assaults against agents is up 500% and says the apps put a bulls-eye on law enforcement.



The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement is sending a strong message about ICE spotting phone apps with officials calling them reckless and irresponsible.

The backstory:

"The person who put out an app put out a warning or disclaimer that said this is for 'informational purposes only' not to be used in any violent ways," said Neal Brand, an immigration attorney.

ICE-spotting apps are being used across the country to report and track locations of agents looking to take illegal immigrants into custody.

"The application itself is a matter of freedom of speech," Brand said.

But the Acting ICE Director begs to differ, especially with a rise in claims of violence against agents nationally. He blasted CNN for its report on the controversial apps saying it promoted them.

"As citizens of this country we can make statements as to where police are located," Brand said. "And I think that CNN can report it. Freedom of the press as well."

Todd M. Lyons issued at statement saying:

"Advertising an app that basically paints a target on federal law enforcement officers’ backs is sickening. My officers and agents are already facing a 500% increase in assaults," he said.

"We want to keep law enforcement safe and if anyone violates the officers they will face harsh consequences," Brand said.

Immigration attorneys say ICE reporting apps may be a form of free speech, but they can also put undocumented immigrants at risk.

"Sometimes depending on an application like this, can lead to a false sense of security," Brand said. "And make it even more dangerous for my clients."

The Source: Information for this report is from an interview with an immigration attorney and from statements by the acting ICE director.



