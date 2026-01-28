ICE 'targeted' Michigan parents at Ypsilanti bus stop during student drop-off, sheriff says

The Brief Immigration authorities targeted parents near a bus stop in Ypsilanti, the Washtenaw County Sheriff said on Wednesday. Parents that were detained at a bus stop include those connected to nearby schools, Alyshia Dyer said. The school system said "several parents" had been taken into custody.



A Michigan sheriff says parents were "targeted" at a bus stop in Ypsilanti by federal immigration officers this week, adding the individuals that were taken into custody were connected to local schools in Washtenaw County.

Sheriff Alyshia Dyer posted on social media that her office had received multiple reports from community members about ICE detaining a mother in front of her child in Ypsilanti.

She said the incident did not take place on any school grounds, but near a bus stop.

"…it appears that parents connected to local schools were targeted at a bus stop in Ypsilanti during student drop-off times," Dyer posted on Facebook.

Related article

What they're saying:

The sheriff's update was posted alongside a letter from the Superintendent at Ypsilanti Community Schools that was sent to parents about "a deeply distressing situation."

"Earlier today, following reports of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) presence near our campus, we have received confirmation that several parents in our community were taken into custody while off school grounds," the letter reads. "There are now words to fully capture the pain, fear, and disruption this causes for our scholars and their loved ones."

The school system said it was working with the Washtenaw County Intermediate School District to assist students and families impacted by the enforcement.

Dig deeper:

Sheriff Dyer said details about ICE arresting and detaining people can be difficult to confirm because the agency "frequently provides no advance notice, does not contact Metro Dispatch, and leaves families, schools, and communities to process the impact on their own in the aftermath."

"I am continuing to seek answers in partnership with our local leaders and schools. Children deserve to feel safe traveling to and from school, and actions like these can undermine that sense of security and cause lasting harm," Dyer said.