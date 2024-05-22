Illinois man charged for sexually exploiting Michigan 12-year-old

Eduardo G. Torres, 26, of Waukegan, Illinois, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Janet T. Neff to 210 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for sexually exploiting a child.

According to court documents, in April 2023, Torres sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl and filmed it after meeting her online, communicating with her through Snapchat, and then traveling to meet her in person.

To do so, he drove from Illinois to Berrien Springs. After assaulting the girl, he transported her back across state lines to his residence in Illinois.

"The Berrien Springs Oronoko Township Police Department appreciates the work done on this case by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan along with the assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation," said Police Chief Paul Toliver. "Working together with these agencies was instrumental in quickly bringing a child predator to justice and returning a child home to her family."

Torres previously pled guilty to sexual exploitation of a child on Dec. 18, 2023, for the child pornography he created when he filmed the sexual assault.

"As the sexual exploitation of children online continues to rise, my office is committed to protecting children and bringing sex offenders to justice," said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. "The devices that nearly every child and teenager now carry leave kids vulnerable to criminals down the street, across state lines, and around the world. I strongly urge parents, guardians, and loved ones to educate their kids about online dangers, stay aware of their social media activities, and create a trusting relationship where kids are willing to share if something goes wrong."