Illinois woman hit, killed while trying to cross Ann Arbor road

An Illinois woman died Tuesday after she was hit by a vehicle while crossing a road in Ann Arbor.

Police said the 60-year-old Barrington, Ill. woman was attempting to cross Plymouth Road between Green Road and US-23 when she was struck by a vehicle traveling east just before 7:10 p.m. She was taken to the University of Michigan Hospital, where she died.

The driver, a 39-year-old Ann Arbor man, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Police are seeking information from witnesses. If you witnessed the victim being hit, contact police by calling 734-794-6939, emailing tips@a2gov.org or submitting a Silent Witness Tip.