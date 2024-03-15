'I'm caught, bro': Passenger records chase as Woodward street racer flees police

While a 19-year-old Detroit man was racing vehicles on Woodward Avenue on Wednesday night, his passenger was recorded - and continued to do so when police tried to stop him.

Watch police dashcam and in car footage above.

Police say Aaron Bryant was going 81 in a 45 mph zone and racing other vehicles when a Berkley officer spotted him near 12 Mile around 9:45 p.m. The officer tried to stop Bryant, but he fled.

In the video recorded by a passenger, someone inside Bryant's car could be heard repeatedly saying, "He finna chase us," while someone else laughs.

Aaron Bryant

Bryant ran two red lights as he ran from police on Woodward. The chase continued onto 12 Mile, and then onto Brookline, where he hit a curb and had to stop.

A passenger could be heard repeating Bryant's name as he hit the curb before he realized he had to stop.

"I'm caught, bro," Bryant said as he stopped and put his hands out of the window.

Bryant was arrested and charged with third-degree fleeing and eluding and drag racing.

While his car was being impounded, police found that the incident was being recorded, and obtained a warrant to access the videos.