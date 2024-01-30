'I’m heartbroken': Detroit father of 6 mauled by dogs, family asks for help

A Detroit father of six is currently on life support after being attacked by a group of dogs while walking home from a bus stop Monday night.

"The dogs bit his groin, his head, his back, his legs – they mauled him," said Harold Phillips' wife, Shauntaye Phillips.

Harold was returning home from a trip to the mall, where he had bought new clothes for an upcoming job interview. He was in the area of Chicago and Longacre on Detroit’s west side when three dogs got out of a backyard and attacked him.

"Your dogs (are) supposed to know… supposed to protect your home, he wasn’t bothering nobody," Shauntaye said. "He was walking home to his family."

While Harold remains hospitalized, his injuries were severe. The family is preparing to take him off life support.

"If you don’t know how to contain a dog, don’t buy one," said Haroun Phillips, the victim's youngest son. "(There) should be justice – I don’t know what to say. It’s my dad, it's him, he’s not supposed to die like this. He’s too strong."

Shauntaye created a GoFundMe campaign for Harold's hospital bills, but to also prepare for the worst.

"He is not expected to make it," according to the family's GoFundMe. "He is an amazing father and a good husband who takes pride in his family and we are asking for any help that y'all can give to cover his doctors and hospital expenses. I don't wanna say funeral but that's the road we are on."

Harold Phillips is on life support after being attacked by three dogs on Detroit's west side Monday. (Shauntaye Phillips)

Five of Harold's children are under the age of 18; they are 8,11,12,13, and 17 years old.

"I’m heartbroken cause I don’t have a father that can take care of me," said Harold's 8-year-old daughter, Hailey Phillips.

The dogs are in custody with Detroit Animal Care and Control; their owner has been cited for several ordinance violations. It is still unclear if he will be criminally charged.

"My children do not have their father now," Shauntaye said. "We're about to have to plan a funeral, and that’s hard."

Anyone able to donate to the family's GoFundMe can do so here.