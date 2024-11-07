'I'm not perfect, but blessed': Outgoing Detroit Police Chief White reflects on 30 years of service

In a city where tensions often run high, Detroit Police Chief James E. White has been both a commanding leader and a calming presence, guiding his officers with compassion. After nearly three decades with DPD, including the last three as chief, Friday is White's last day in the department.

Before he takes on his new role tackling the mental health crisis plaguing the city - FOX 2's Taryn Asher sat down with Chief White.

A look back at how tragedy as a boy took him on a path that would reshape the department and rebuild trust between police and the people they serve.

"I was so proud to represent the department at The White House," he said. "The president invited me down to talk about the crime reduction and I saw myself as this little kid from Detroit."

It was a surreal experience, one that White could hardly imagine as a child growing up in Detroit, raised by a young single mother, learning early on the harsh realities of violent crime.

"The officer came to my grandmother's home who was sitting me at the time and delivered the news that my uncle was murdered," he said. "My grandmother dropped to the floor, and she's crying and inconsolable. As a young child, I had never seen my grandmother cry. She was always a strong one that helped me when I was crying. So I started to cry as a kid, and I remember the officer picking me up and consoling me."

That moment would forever be etched in White’s memory, and would motivate his policing career, to protect the very streets where he grew up.

FOX 2: "It got you here."

"But it got me in my heart, and so as I grew up, it was something that I said, you know, that's what I'd like to do," he said.

But watching family members struggle with mental health would drive a different journey, at least at first. White pursued his education, a master’s degree and a career as a licensed therapist

"And I saw the need, the significant need," he said.

But over time, he couldn’t ignore the pull. In 1996, White became a Detroit police officer. His ascent was swift – but earned. He went from officer to assistant chief. That was, until retirement called - and a new opportunity.

"I did not see it coming. I mean, I really didn't," he said. "I was retired and at the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, starting my life there, and I get a call from the mayor."

And in June 2021, White was tapped to become Detroit’s top cop.

We talked that day about the unprecedented challenges the city was facing at the time, from the COVID-19 crisis, to daily demonstrations for police reform and racial justice, alongside a city dealing with rising cases of violent crime.

Once he took the helm, White started with the basics and created an environment with zero tolerance for bias. And despite the critics - he built the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity Unit.

"And so we expanded it based on that criticism of it not being needed, because if someone thought that equity and inclusiveness is an unneeded goal in this organization, we had a problem," he said.

That came along with a focus on transparency, more officers equipped with body cameras patrolling, and an emphasis on relationships with the community.

Not long after, relations between residents and officers started changing. DPD also implemented cutting-edge crime mapping and shot spotting technology.

Violent crime dropped.

"The crime. Being able to have historic low crime in Detroit, that hasn't been seen since 1966," he said.

But admittedly, the gun violence is his biggest challenge.

"What you have now with impulse decision-making, the inability to resolve simple conflict," he said. "You know, anger displacement and people really making horrible decisions over not very serious issues, it puts everyone at risk."

Especially his officers – who confront the threat of gunfire every day.

"July 6, 2022, at 7:45 p.m. I was notified that I had an officer shot in Loren Courts - the saddest day of my life, the worst call that any police chief can ever get," he said.

White and his department were heartbroken and left reeling from the loss. And for the first time during his law enforcement career, White says he sought support and therapy.

In order to help his officers get through this, he needed to help himself.

" I had to reach out and get some services, and I'm proud of that," he said. "I mean, there was nothing wrong with me, but there was nothing right with me either at that time - and I had to make sure that I was upright."

White believes Detroit is in the middle of a mental health crisis. His officers alone respond to nearly 50 mental health runs a day.

"Even when you look at the number of incidents where people are barricading themselves - domestic partner violence, it's very clear that there's a mental health nexus to a lot of this stuff," he said.

The kind of crimes show the need and the lack of access to services that so many desperately need. It is what White plans to tackle as the new CEO of the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network.

"To make sure that everyone's aware of those resources and that they know where to get them and how to access them and that we're able to communicate and relate to folks who may not be reached," he said.

As his last day at DPD approaches, his exit will be bittersweet.

Over the decades, he’s watched a city built on grit and grind replace wrecking balls with construction cranes. Like the Detroit Lions, the city has come back - and brought hundreds of thousands of people to town, from the NFL Playoffs to the NFL Draft, the Thanksgiving Day Parade and sold-out concert crowds - and because Chief White and his officers protected the public – they will keep coming back.

FOX 2: "What will you miss most?"

"The people, the people, the people, we have the greatest people here," he said. "I mean, it's so much, it's so much like a family."

A family who is proud of their chief whose career has come full circle. And when he walks the halls as police chief one last time, there’s a grateful sense of pride, and gratitude.

"I'm not perfect, but I'm blessed. And I try to understand that there are people that are smarter than me, there are certainly people that are taller than me," he quipped. "There are people that are much more gifted, but God has given me a great work ethic and great opportunity to impact lives. And I don't take that for granted."



