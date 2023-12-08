Imlay City resident and former intern joins police force

article

Imlay City recently announced the hiring of Javier Sanchez, a former police intern and resident as the newest officer at the police department.

Sanchez recently graduated from the Oakland Police Academy as part of the 125th graduating class.

He received his Law Enforcement certificate from MCOLES (Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards) and The Oakland Police Academy along with 62 other police recruits from across the region Dec. 7.

Sanchez started his first patrol shift Dec. 8.

The Imlay City Police Department administration received a State of Michigan grant for $25,000.00 earlier this year to put Sanchez through the police academy and share in some of the equipment costs.

Chief Brett Selby stated that not only is law enforcement in need of good candidates like Sanchez.

"We certainly could benefit from more state and local funding for law enforcement services," he said. "Javier was hired as a part of the Imlay City Police Department’s succession plan for education and growth."

Sanchez is excited to put his knowledge to work and give back to the community he is so deeply rooted in.

He will undergo a 16-week field training officer program specific to The Imlay City Police Department to prepare him further for his specific career in Imlay City in addition to the 19 weeks he just finished in the Oakland Police Academy.