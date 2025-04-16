Immigrants become American citizens, starting their next chapter in the US

The United States is a nation built by immigrants, woven into the fabric of its identity.

In just the last decade, more than 7.9 million people have taken the oath of citizenship. These ceremonies often happen and may seem routine, but they’re anything but at the moment that marked both the beginning and the culmination, dozens stood with hands raised, pledging allegiance to a country they now officially call home.

"Politics divide us, but values don’t divide us," said AHRC Executive Director Imad Hamad. "That’s why we’re here to renew our pledge of allegiance to the US Constitution, to our great nation and to the core principles of freedom, liberties that we all ought to protect."

For many, this journey has taken years, filled with paperwork, patience, and perseverance.

On Wednesday, it ended with a single word, citizen.

"The immigration story is the story of the United States," said judge Stephanie Hawkins Davis."The rest of us all have a story of our ancestors who came to this country within the last 400 years."

Why you should care:

A moment of applause, well worth it. The room was full of pride and plenty of smiles as people from across the world became America’s newest citizens.

The ceremony, rich with tradition, honored the path each person took.

By the numbers:

According to the federal government, fiscal year 2024 saw a 7% decrease compared to the year before.

The country of birth leading the way was Mexico.