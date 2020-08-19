Impaired driving safety campaign kicks off ahead of Labor Day weekend

The federal government is putting more money towards public safety announcements reminding of the dangers of drinking and driving.

The new $80 million ad campaign was announced by Secretary of Transportation, Elaine Chao Wednesday in efforts to keep people safe on the roads over the Labor Day weekend.

In an exclusive interview with FOX 2, Chao said $10 million of the monies is being devoted to commercials.

"In 2018, they were more than 267 alcohol-impaired driving fatalities in the state of Michigan," Chao said.

And with Labor Day is just around the corner, traditionally a big party drinking weekend, the Department of Transportation will be running these commercials a lot.

And with the legalization of marijuana here in Michigan now too, the feds are aware of that and there's also an ad for driving while high.

In addition to see these commercials, drivers can expect to see increased law enforcement on the road from August 19 through September 7.