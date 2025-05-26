Impairment suspected in crash that critically injured teen driver, 16-year-old passenger

The Brief A 17-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl are in critical condition after a rollover crash on US-23. Police said the boy was driving when he lost control, went over the median, and flipped his vehicle several times. Police said alcohol or drugs appear to be factors in the crash.



Michigan State Police believe a teen driver may have been under the influence when he rolled his vehicle early Sunday on US-23 in Washtenaw County.

Police said the 17-year-old driver from Ypsilanti was traveling on the northbound side of the freeway near Geddes in Ann Arbor Township just after 3 a.m. when he lost control, crossed the median, and rolled his 2018 Nissan Rogue several times.

When troopers arrived, they found that the driver had been ejected, while his passenger, a 16-year-old girl, was trapped. She was freed from the vehicle.

Both the boy and girl were taken to a hospital. At last check, both victims were listed in critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing, but police said alcohol or drugs appear to be factors.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Michigan State Police at 810-227-1051.