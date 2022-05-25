'In it to win it': Oakland County woman wins $100,000 from online Michigan Lottery game

article

A 62-year-old woman who said she kept forgetting to buy Michigan Lottery tickets in person won $100,000 online.

The Oakland County woman, who wants to remain anonymous, was playing the Extreme Green instant game online when she was notified she had won.

"When the $100,000 amount popped up while I was playing, I didn’t think it was real. It wasn’t until I saw the prize amount in my account balance that I believed I had actually won. It was shocking!" she said. "I’ve always told my family that when it comes to playing the Lottery, ‘I am in it to win it. ' I can’t believe it finally happened!"

The winner said she plans to invest the winnings and help her family.