Indianapolis police buy recruiting billboard in Detroit off I-75

The Detroit Police Department's new contract would help recruit and retain officers and it's a step closer to becoming a reality. But police say its something that has to be approved without delay, as police departments continue to recruit their officers.

From the Motor City to the Circle City. The Indianapolis Metro Police Department is fishing for new cops and dropping a line in Detroit. You can find the billboard on I-75 near E. Grand Blvd.

They are paying officers more than $75,000 after two years on the job, with a starting pay of nearly $62,000 and then some.

"Our city supports us, I mean, they just gave us the ability to give a 10,000 signing bonus to officers who join IMPD," said Sgt. Genae Cook, Indianapolis Metro Police Department. "That means a new officer is starting out at just below 72 thousand dollars with the signing bonus in the first year."

"You see people coming from all over the country trying to recruit our officers," said DPD Chief James White. "They're the best in the country; they see more than most in less amount of time. So certainly, they're the ones you're going to want to work for your agency."

And Chief White wants to keep them here. He's been working to recruit and retain officers.

"To this date from July, 2014, 1,938 individuals separated from this department," Lt. Mark Young said. "That's unacceptable."

Young heads up the Detroit Police Department's Lieutenants and Sergeants Union.

He pleaded with City Council's internal operations committee to sign off on the new contract Mayor Mike Duggan and DPD's unions hammered out September 30th. It would boost starting pay to $53,000 and max pay to $73,000 with four percent annual raises.

"I urge you, I urge you with all my might respectfully, to please agree, support this agreement without any further delay," Young said during public comment at a recent council meeting.

"I'm hopeful that council is going to do their part to make sure it's approved and they deserve it," White said.. "We've got the hardest working men and women in the country and we want to keep them right here at home.

"As you can see when people are coming from Indiana and putting billboards up in Detroit that should speak loudly to all of us just how they're recruiting."

The City Council is set to take up that contract when they meet next Wednesday. Stay tuned.