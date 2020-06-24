Indoor gyms ready to open back up Thursday but court stops it from happening at 11th hour

JUST IN (9:30 p.m.) A federal appeals court has sided with Governor Gretchen Whitmer's orders to delay reopening of indoor gyms.

Gyms were due to open at 12:01 a.m. Thursday but at 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, the US Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals issued the ruling to keep gyms closed to keep the public from being placed at risk, the judicial panel said. READ MORE HERE.

On Wednesday Kris Smith was busy wiping down barbells, equipment and door handles. It's not even close to normal operations for the owner of Foundry 13 in Beverly Hills.

"We reconfigured the entire gym," Smith said.



Indoor gyms were set to reopen across the state Thursday, despite Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered them to stay closed.

A federal judge ruled last week that gyms could reopen despite her order. Whitmer filed an appeal to that ruling saying it could increase the risk of a second wave of COVID-19 in the state.

But Foundry 13 has been open to small numbers and by appointment only for the last few weeks. Smith says although it's been a huge change, she's ready to get more people in there.



"We are offering all PPE for everybody," she said. "We've got shields and masks. We've got gloves for people that would like it."

Smith sanitized pretty much everything multiple times a day and modified class times and sizes so they don't overlap. She also has been doing contact-less temperature checks and health screenings.

"The biggest challenge is it takes me like four hours on a Sunday to program, to get the strength and our sweat class to not go anywhere near each other. The timing is perfect; the capacity is perfect."

Smith says they'll continue to operate at limited capacity and social distance but won't be requiring masks.



FOX 2: "Is it hard to wear the masks when you're working out?"

"It's awful," Smith said. "Yeah, it's terrible. And to ask people to do that elevated heart rates, is beyond challenging."

Like many gym owners, Smith says she understands a lot of people are nervous about being back at the gym so they're still offering training online.

"I still do two to three Zoom appointments a day, online personal training stuff," she said.

Smith says she hopes others will feel safe enough to venture out, adding that those coming to work out - must also change their shoes and wash and sanitize their hands upon arrival. Also there are no showers or towels.

"No showers, no towels unfortunately, the bathrooms are just for using the restroom," she said.

It's not what many of us are used to and for Smith, it's a lot of extra work and money but she's happy to open her doors again.

"I am beyond elated to be open and to be getting people back in," she said. "It's their therapy."