Ingham County sheriff searching for missing 18-year-old with autism

article

The Brief Jordyn Summer Bath was last seen Friday near North Eifert and McCue roads. The Ingham County Sheriff's Office said Bath has autism and is communicative. Bath may be wearing brightly colored clothing and carrying a backpack, according to the sheriff’s office.



The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 18-year-old Delhi Township resident with autism who was last seen Friday.

What we know:

Deputies say Jordyn Summer Bath was last seen near North Eifert and McCue roads.

Bath is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about130 pounds. She may be wearing brightly colored clothing and carrying a backpack, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said Bath is able to communicate.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 and report the location.

Tips can also be directed to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-244-1896 or 517-676-8257.