Ingham County sheriff searching for missing 18-year-old with autism
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 18-year-old Delhi Township resident with autism who was last seen Friday.
What we know:
Deputies say Jordyn Summer Bath was last seen near North Eifert and McCue roads.
Bath is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about130 pounds. She may be wearing brightly colored clothing and carrying a backpack, according to the sheriff’s office.
Authorities said Bath is able to communicate.
What you can do:
Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 and report the location.
Tips can also be directed to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-244-1896 or 517-676-8257.
The Source: Information for this story came from the Ingham County Sheriff's Office.