Ingham County sheriff searching for missing 18-year-old with autism

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  October 18, 2025 10:22am EDT
Deputies say Jordyn Summer Bath was last seen near North Eifert and McCue roads. (Ingham County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • Jordyn Summer Bath was last seen Friday near North Eifert and McCue roads.
    • The Ingham County Sheriff's Office said Bath has autism and is communicative. 
    • Bath may be wearing brightly colored clothing and carrying a backpack, according to the sheriff’s office.

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 18-year-old Delhi Township resident with autism who was last seen Friday.

What we know:

Deputies say Jordyn Summer Bath was last seen near North Eifert and McCue roads.

Bath is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about130 pounds. She may be wearing brightly colored clothing and carrying a backpack, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said Bath is able to communicate.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 and report the location.

Tips can also be directed to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-244-1896 or 517-676-8257.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

