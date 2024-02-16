Inkster man found dead inside Dearborn Heights police jail, sparking MSP investigation

An investigation is being conducted into the death of an inmate inside the Dearborn Heights Police Department jail, it was announced Friday.

A 63-year-old Inkster man died overnight while he was being held on a felony operating while intoxicated (OWI) charge.



He was discovered unresponsive by officers during a routine cell check at approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday. The department said officers provided emergency assistance until firefighters arrived and transported the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.



DHPD contacted the Michigan State Police per protocol, who is now conducting an independent investigation into the death. Also as part of its internal protocol, Dearborn Heights police is conducting its own internal investigation.



"This is truly an unfortunate situation" Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi commented. "We look forward to learning the results of the ongoing investigations by both the DHPD and the MSP, which will be released to the public as soon as they are completed. In the meantime, we offer our sincere condolences to the family of this gentleman."



