Inkster mom charged in 3-year-old son's death

Today 26 year-old Atiya Muhammed was charged in the death of her 3-year-old son Zion Reid who's body was found by Inkster police with stab wounds Wednesday.

Sources tell FOX 2 the boy's mother struggled with mental health challenges.

Muhammed was charged with 4 counts including Homicide Murder First Degree, Premeditated; Homicide Felony Murder; Child Abuse First Degree; and Torture. Each of these charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison upon conviction.

Atiya Muhammed will be turned over to the Wayne County Jail pending further court proceedings.