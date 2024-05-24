Inkster Police bust horse roaming through city
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) -
Inkster Police officers had one of their more unique calls on Friday morning when they were notified of a horse wandering through the city.
At about 6:30 a.m. they were called to a neighborhood in the city for a loose horse walking around.
City Councilwoman Lindsay Scott also responded to the scene and assisted in the safe apprehension of the animal.
Inkster Police said that the horse was recovered without incident.
Photo courtesy of Inkster Police.