Inkster residents sound off on rising costs of water bills

The Brief Many in Inkster are concerned over what they say are higher-than-normal water bills. The FOX 2 Problem Solvers went to Inkster City Hall for answers.



Residents in Inkster are sounding off over what they say are higher-than-normal water bills. As they looked for answers, they called the FOX 2 Problem Solvers for help.

Big picture view:

Inkster residents are frustrated by what they say are higher-than-normal water bills, and some water customers believe this is the culprit.

"I noticed ever since we got our new meter put in, the billing cycle, the whole water department, the billing isn’t right. I have complained several times. At this point, I just put it on Chapter 7 to get rid of it."

The FOX 2 Problem Solvers went to Inkster City Hall for answers. Once inside, we found a crowded lobby full of folks upset over high water bills. FOX 2 caught up with the mayor, who says the old water meters were inaccurate.

"We just replaced our entire water system, the software system, as well as our old meters, which were not working properly. These new meters are very accurate, very intricate, and they measure water at a higher level than the older meters did."

Dig deeper:

But residents say it’s not just water bills. Some are voicing concerns over lead.

"It was a very small percentage of houses that we actually tested that had any lead in the water. If your house was built after 1950, you don’t have to worry about it because they stopped using lead lines. If you have any concerns, call us, and we will come out and look at your lines. If there is lead, we will replace it free of charge."