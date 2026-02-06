Inkster shots-fired incident leads to arrest and several guns confiscated

article

A shots-fired incident in Inkster led to a suspect being behind bars and multiple guns being confiscated.

What they're saying:

On Thursday night at 7:30 p.m., Inkster officers were called out to the 26000 block of Dartmouth Street on reports of a fight that escalated to a shots-fired incident.

When officers arrived, they arrested a suspect and removed multiple firearms from the home, which included:

3 rifles

3 handguns

1 shotgun

Hundreds of rounds of ammunition

"We are grateful that no one was injured during this incident," Inkster police said in a statement. "The rapid response and professionalism displayed by our officers undoubtedly prevented a potentially tragic outcome. Gun violence has no place in the City of Inkster. We remain committed to protecting our community and holding accountable those who threaten the safety of our residents."

