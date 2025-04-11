Inkster teen missing for a week, police and family organize search party

The Brief The family of a missing Inkster teen is forming a search party to help find her. Inkster police and the FBI are now involved in the disappearance of 17-year-old London Thomas. London’s family has planned a search for Saturday at noon.



A teenage girl from Inkster has been missing for nearly a week, and now her family is organizing a search party.

Local perspective:

Inkster police and the FBI are now involved in the disappearance of 17-year-old London Thomas of Inkster. She was last seen Saturday morning.

"She’s such an amazing person, very talented, smart, outgoing, everybody love her. It’s just very odd, this whole situation. We’re just asking for help bringing her home right now," said her father, Cedric Salisbury.

London was last seen on Carslyle Street on Saturday morning before she disappeared. Her father said she may have been visiting an older man.

"I personally don’t know, but from my understanding, she was talking to a much older guy," he said. "And she’s a minor. And ever since that, we have no more clues or any details, but that was the last person she was known to be seen with."

What they're saying:

Inkster police worked with Detroit police's Missing Persons Unit and the FBI to find her. Multiple police vehicles were seen on Carslyle Street Friday afternoon.

London’s family has planned a search for Saturday at noon and is looking for volunteers. He says her phone last pinged near Cooper Elementary School in Westland.

"If someone is familiar with the area, we’d appreciate your help in trying to strategize where we can search. I would ask you to please come forward and contact the police and help us bring my daughter home. We all miss her. She has a big family, and it’s very troubling and hard on everyone right now. So please do anything you can to help us find her," he said.