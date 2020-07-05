Inkster teen struggles to swim before drowning at Milan beach

A 17-year-old boy is dead after an accidental drowning at Milan Beach, Monroe County Sheriff Dale Malone reports.

On Saturday July 4th at 5:48 p.m. 911 dispatch reports a subject was missing and presumed to have drowned.

Family that was on scene confirmed with Monroe County Sheriff's that the victim was struggling to swim before going under the water and had not been seen since.

After unsuccessful efforts from the Milan Township fire department the MCSO Dive Team began to search once they arrived.

Shortly after, the teen was located about 30 feet off shore in the area he was last seen.

The teen, identified as Jorge Delgadillo-Flores from Inkster Michigan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Milan Township Fire Department, Dundee Township Fire Department, Michigan State Police along with Milan Police Department all assisted in the Search and Rescue Efforts.

Anyone with information related to this drowning is asked to call 734-243-7070.