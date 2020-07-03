Inkster WWII vet gets new roof for free over 4th of July holiday

A Michigan World War II veteran has something to celebrate this Fourth of July weekend - a new roof on his home, free of charge,

It's part of a nationwide effort giving back to veterans and their families, and on this Fourth of July Holiday weekend a community of Metro Detroit businesses combined forces to protect Lloyd Lockett's home in Inkster.

"I'm an Army veteran myself so it's near and dear to me to be able to give back to our veterans," said Greg Tittle from Tittle Brothers Construction. "This house had multiple leaks, this gentleman's older, he's a veteran himself, 97, in a wheelchair and in desperate need for a new roof."

So on a holiday to celebrate independence, a crew from Tittle Brothers Construction got to work. Tittle provided the labor with another local company providing shingles and other materials - all at no charge.

"We call it roof deployment for our troops, our vets," said Keith Seefeldt with Owens Corning. "Our vets are so grateful and they served us, they protect us, our country, so that's the least we could do is give back."

This act of kindness warms the heart of Lockett and his family

"It's amazing," he said.

"To have someone get back to you when you've been giving back to your community and you're so involved, that means a lot," said Yolanda Lockett, Lloyd's granddaughter.

Habitat for Humanity helped to connect this vet with these businesses and hopes the organization hopes more companies will get on board

"Due to pandemic volunteerism has dropped off tremendously, donations are almost at a standstill. So for us to continue doing projects like this we need the people and the companies, like Owens Corning, like Tittle Construction, to say hey, we're available," said Sandrew King with Habitat for Humanity.

It's a good deed that can change the lives of those in need.