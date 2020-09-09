Inmate charged with murder of Wayne County Sheriff deputy

The inmate involved in the death of a Wayne County Sheriff deputy is now facing three murder charges after a violent struggle resulted in a corporal's death one week ago.

Deandre Williams, 28, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, murder of a police officer, and felony murder, after officer Bryant Searcy died in a hospital bed following the attack.

Deandre Williams, 28 (Michigan Department of Corrections)

Imprisoned in one of the county's prisons in Detroit, Williams was serving time for a carjacking charge and had a history of being involved in serious crimes. Last week, Sheriff Benny Napoleon told reporters the jail housed some of the country's most dangerous criminals.

Searcy, who was 50 when he died, had been on duty inspecting jail cells when Williams attacked him. A violent struggle resulted in Searcy being knocked unconscious. Medics tried emergency treatments before hospitalizing him. He would later die of his injuries.

Cpl. Bryant Searcy

Williams was also charged with unarmed robbery and escaping jail through violence.

"It has been almost a week since the horrific murder of Corporal Bryant Searcy and it is still very raw. Much has been said lately about the dangers that law enforcement officials face every day. This is no exaggeration. This case is a tragic example of this reality," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Williams is expected to be arraigned at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.