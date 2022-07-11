Insomnia Cookies opens first Detroit location near Wayne State University

article

A midnight sweet treat option is opening this week in Detroit. Insomnia Cookies will open its first Detroit location on July 12 near Wayne State University.

Insomnia Cookies serves fresh cookies, ice cream, and plenty of sweets all day and night. They serve classic cookies, vegan options, and rotating limited-edition menu items.

In-store and pickup options are available as well as delivery to Wayne State University students, downtown, and surrounding Detroit neighborhoods.

The new store is opening July 12 at 5171 Anthony Wayne Dr in Detroit.

Store Hours:

Monday: 12 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Tuesday: 11 a.m. - 1 a.m.

Wednesday: 11 a.m. - 1 a.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m. - 3 a.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. - 3 a.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. - 3 a.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. - 1 a.m.

In-person and customers who order online at this location from July 12 - July 17 will get 1 free classic cookie.

Anyone interested in working with them can apply on their career website.