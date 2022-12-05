Inspiring 11-year-old who lost leg and diagnosed with cancer gets birthday surprise

At 11 years old, Kenyon Sims stands tall -even on one leg.

"I worked at Children’s Hospital before I came here. I was the social worker in the oncology clinic, so I’ve known Kenyon since he was diagnosed," said Wendi Henning of Gilda’s Club Metro Detroit. "He is one of the most upbeat, energetic people you will ever meet."

Kenyon has osteosarcoma — a bone cancer, which only 2 percent of kids his age and younger are diagnosed with. It’s why doctors amputated his leg.

It hasn’t stopped Kenyon from showing love to every person he meets.

FOX 2: "Every person I’ve talked to about your son has the biggest smile on their face. You have that same smile. You have to be a proud mom knowing that he’s made such an impact on people much older than him."

"Absolutely," said his mother, Brittney. "He is a joy and his strength is immaculate. I’m proud of him."

But on this day — the same love Kenyon shows, was returned tenfold.

The nonprofit — Gilda’s Club Metro Detroit teamed up with his teachers and classmates at Detroit Premier Academy for a surprise birthday party at school.

There were cupcakes, dancing, and a WWE superstar. Former one-legged wrestler Zach Gowen surprised Kenyon with a visit.

"They told me that he wasn’t going to show up, but I’m just so excited that he’s here, honestly," said Kenyon.

"My heart is so full, and I’m so grateful because my life is significantly better because of my relationship with Kenyon," said Gowen.

Kenyon and Zach first bonded after Kenyon’s cancer diagnosis. A Zoom meeting evolved into a friendship.



Zach’s helped Kenyon stand up to osteosarcoma — although both only have one leg. Zach battled the same disease at 8 years old.

"There’s only one piece of advice," he said. "Whether you’re battling cancer or you’re not, or you’re fully 100 percent healthy. That is we all have the same 24 hours. Life isn’t about what happens to us, but life is about how we respond to what happens to us."

FOX 2: "What are you hoping a lot of your classmates learned about you today and your battle with osteosarcoma?"

"To be more kind and helpful around. They are really kind to me and they are very helpful to me. They carry by book bag for me, get my lunch for me," Kenyon said.

An unlikely bond born out of a brutal cancer diagnosis, with a valuable life lesson learned outside the classroom — be kind.

"I’m so happy to be here right now," Kenyon said.

