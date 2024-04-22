Southbound I-75 at Schaefer in Detroit blocked due to multiple crashes

article

A major accident on I-75 in southern Detroit spurred a major response from police and emergency teams late Monday morning.

All lanes of southbound I-75 were blocked at Schaefer due to the incident. It's unclear what caused the crash, but it led to a huge traffic jam that stretched for miles.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said all lanes were blocked due to the crash. Footage from SkyFOX showed one car overturned with debris strewn around the wreck.

Vehicle damage from the crash Monday morning.

According to Michigan State Police, there are two separate injury crashes that are being investigated.

Traffic is being tamped off at the Springwell Exit, MSP said.

Traffic jam caused by crash.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for more details.