Instruments, merch worth $40k stolen in Clinton Twp. from west Michigan band
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A western Michigan band that was in metro Detroit playing a show woke up the next morning and found all their equipment stolen.
A trailer full of instruments for the metal band Don the Pariah was stolen after their gig at Pub 1281 in Clinton Township.
Also stolen was a band member's white Cadillac Escalade that pulled the trailer.
Michael Garcia, one of four brothers in the Holland-based band, calls it a "huge financial setback." Besides instruments, the trailer had T-shirts, CDs, amplifiers, microphones and power cords.
Garcia says they woke up Sunday at a hotel and found everything was gone. The losses are estimated to be at least $40,000.
The trailer has a dark color and says Cornerstone University on the side. Anyone with tips can call police at (586) 493-7800.
Advertisement
A GoFundMe has been set up for the band.
The Associated Press contributed to this report