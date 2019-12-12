Internal probe finds traces of criminal misconduct within DPD's drug unit

Chief Craig revealed early findings Thursday afternoon of an internal investigation into a former drug unit in the department.

The investigation was launched by the department after a 19-year veteran with the department was indicted in federal court this summer. That officer was accused of taking $15,000 from a drug dealer in exchange for not pursuing criminal charges.

Having a hunch that wasn't an isolated incident, the department began a probe into the narcotics section about four months ago. In that time, Craig says they've looked through records, conducted interviews and also spoken with sources and have turned up several disturbing and criminal allegations.

In short, Craig said the findings show illegal activity such as skipped arrests, planted drugs and fraudulent informant payment charges, which allegedly resulted in officers pocketing a portion of the payment.

Craig added they've only investigated into the past year and a half but that they seized enough files to go back 10 years.

While the investigation is still ongoing, Craig says the department has launched a hotline for tips that anyone can call if they've been a victim of illegal activity from the police. That number to call is 313-596-3190.

Craig says, after the department interviewed several sources, that many who are engaged in drug trafficking don't report that they've been robbed by the police or have had drugs planted by the police because they believe it's "the cost of doing business."

Advertisement

"We want people to know who have been the victim of this kind of alleged activity to come forward. We want them to know that we - and I - take these type of allegations serious."

This is a developing story. FOX 2's Hilary Golston will have more information tonight on FOX 2 News beginning at 5 p.m.