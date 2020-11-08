INTERVIEW: Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence speaks on 2020 Election

As President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris prepare to take office in 2021, Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence wanted to give her opinions on the 2020 Election and some of the allegations that came to surface during the race.

On Saturday, FOX 2's Hilary Golston had a one on one interview with the congresswoman, and one of the first things she mentioned was Kamala Harris' victory. Lawrence said that Harris' election will be a game changer in U.S. history. Aside from being the first woman to be elected as vice president, while being Black and of Asian descent, Harris will be the first person of color to hold the position.

"I am so excited that we are going to have not only a change in the White House, which I felt was very much needed, but we're making history," Lawrence said. "We have a Black woman who will be vice president of the United States."

Lawrence also saluted Biden for his efforts to unite the country - regardless of political views.

"One of the things about President-elect Joe Biden's campaign, is that he talked about representing America," she said. "He talked about even if you didn't vote for me, I promise to be your president."

Lastly, when asked about the allegations of fraudulent behavior while counting ballots, the congresswoman doesn't think this happened because she has a level of trust in Secretary of States across the county.

Advertisement

"I'm confident," she said. "I've heard from Republicans and Democratic Secretary of States who stand with the public and say we did everything by the book."

