Interview: Is terrorism growing in the U.S.?

It’s been less than a week since 13 men were arrested for their connection to a plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Since then, some believe the topic of terrorism and extremism has gotten a lot of attention. FOX 2’s Hilary Golston sat down with Towsley Policymaker in Residence at the U of M’s Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy, Javed Ali.

Ali recently penned an opinion piece in the Detroit News suggesting that the threat of terrorism is growing her in the U.S.

We asked what evidence does he have to support this.

