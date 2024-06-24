Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Michigan for 2nd time

article

Invasive spotted lanternfly have been found in Michigan for the second time, this time in Monroe County.

On Monday, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed that a small population of juvenile spotted lanternfly were found in Lambertville.

"The infestation was detected through spotted lanternfly monitoring traps deployed by Michigan State University (MSU), as part of collaborative survey initiatives with MSU, MDARD, and the USDA," said Steve Carlson, MDARD’s Pesticide and Plant Pest Management Division Director. "This work is a critical component of our ongoing efforts to identify and limit the spread of spotted lanternfly in Michigan."

The pests were first found in Michigan in Pontiac in 2022.

Spotted lanternfly prefers to feed on the invasive tree-of-heaven, but also feeds on a wide range of plants including grapevines and trees such as black walnut, river birch, willow, sumac, and red maple. When feeding, spotted lanternfly produces a sticky liquid, honeydew, that can collect on the ground or surrounding vegetation. This results in the growth of sooty mold, which can discolor and kill plants.

Related article

The concern is if the spotted lanternfly becomes established, they could wreak havoc on over 70 different plant species, such as grape vines and hardwood trees.

The pests suck sap from host plants while secreting a sticky liquid called honeydew. It can mold and kill plants, while also attracting other pests like yellow jackets, flies, and ants. That could be a problem for growing crops in Michigan.

The pest travels by laying eggs on vehicles and equipment that moves from infested areas into new environments.

"MDARD is working with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, USDA, and Cooperative Invasive Species Management Areas to determine the scope of the infestation," Carlson said. "We are currently in the assessment stage of response and will use the data we collect in the field to determine an appropriate response."

What to do to help