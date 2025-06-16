Investigation ongoing after freeway shooting reported on I-96 in Detroit

The Brief A woman reported that a passenger shot at her while she was driving on I-96 in Detroit on Sunday. The woman told police she sped up after seeing the person allegedly firing at her. No damage was found, and no injuries were reported.



Michigan State Police are continuing to look for evidence after a reported freeway shooting that shut down I-96 in Detroit on Sunday night.

It allegedly happened around 9:15 p.m. on the local lanes of westbound I-96 near Greenfield.

The backstory:

A 32-year-old Inkster woman called police to report that she believed she may have been shot at while driving.

She told police that she was driving with her three children in the vehicle when a white Jeep Grand Cherokee pulled up next to her. According to police, the woman said she saw the passenger reach over the driver and start shooting out of the driver's window. The woman said she sped up, while the Jeep exited at Greenfield.

Beyond the description of the vehicle, police said the woman was not able to provide a description of the driver or passenger of the Jeep.

Police said the woman's vehicle was not damaged, and there were no injuries reported.

The freeway was closed while police and K-9s searched the scene.

What's next:

An investigation is ongoing.

"Troopers are continuing their investigation and determine what occurred," said MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "If anyone witnessed this incident, we are asking them to contact the Metro South Post at 734.287.5000 or Crime Stoppers at 800.SPEAK.UP."