Investigation underway after fatal police shooting during southwest Michigan traffic stop

Michigan State Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed during a traffic stop Thursday night in Allegan County.

According to police, Joseph Maverick Nagle, 22, of Comstock Park, was stopped by an Allegan County Sheriff's deputy on 26th Street near 136th Avenue in Salem Township just after 10 p.m.

Police said Nagle and the deputy got into "some type of physical altercation," and the deputy fired at least one shot. The deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the encounter.

The deputy is on administrative leave pending an investigation.

According to police, the deputy's patrol vehicle did not have a dashcam, and the deputy was not wearing a body cam, so there is no video of the shooting.

Police also noted that no weapons have been recovered belonging to Nagle, and the deputy was not injured by gunfire.

"Interviewing witnesses, gathering facts, and collecting evidence takes time. We ask everyone to please extend our detectives some grace and patience to be able to complete a professional and thorough investigation," MSP said on Twitter.