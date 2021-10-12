Investigators check rural Michigan property during search for woman missing since April

Investigators were at the home of a missing Lenawee County woman searching for clues Monday.

Dee Warner, 52, who lives in Franklin Township, has been missing since April 24. She was last seen at her Munger Road home.

Dee Warner

Authorities said they weren't searching the property because of a tip – they just wanted to do another search of the rural property before the winter. They did not find any clues.

Anyone with information about Warner's whereabouts is asked to call 517-266-6161 or 877-276-8477.