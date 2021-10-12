Expand / Collapse search

Investigators check rural Michigan property during search for woman missing since April

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 2 Detroit

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Investigators were at the home of a missing Lenawee County woman searching for clues Monday.

Dee Warner, 52, who lives in Franklin Township, has been missing since April 24. She was last seen at her Munger Road home.

Authorities said they weren't searching the property because of a tip – they just wanted to do another search of the rural property before the winter. They did not find any clues.

Anyone with information about Warner's whereabouts is asked to call 517-266-6161 or 877-276-8477.