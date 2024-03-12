It's Always Sunny-inspired St. Patrick's Day popup bar opens in Royal Oak

article

Get into the St. Patrick's Day spirit at a popup bar inspired by the popular TV show "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

The basement of Bandit Tavern is now Paddy’s Hideaway. The space has been home to several holiday-themed popup bars since Jolly Pumpkin re-branded to Bandit last year.

Step into the dive bar where Dee, Dennis, Mac, Charlie, and Frank spent their time on "It's Always Sunny," and be surrounded by rickety stools, mismatched décor, bad lighting and questionable artwork.

The bar includes a themed cocktail menu:

Nightman – vodka, blackberries, mint, ginger beer

Dayman – ginger infused tequila, lemon, honey syrup

Pepe Silvia – peppercorn infused gin, Aperol, lemon, soda

Rum Ham – spiced rum, pineapple juice, maraschino liqueur, sea salt

Fight Milk – Jameson Irish Whiskey, RumChata, Crème de Cacao, white chocolate liqueur

Because of the Implication – coconut rum, spiced rum, Blue Curaçao, pineapple juice

Rickety Cricket – bourbon, Drambuie, lemon, simple, bitters

Riot Juice – grain alcohol served as a shot

(Photo: Paddy's Hideaway)

Paddy's Hideaway is open now through March 30 at 419 S. Main in Royal Oak.

