Ivanka Trump visiting Detroit Wedneday to meet with General Motors CEO

Ivanka Trump, an advisor and daughter of President Donald Trump will be making a trip to Detroit on Wednesday.

She's planning on visiting General Motors' Warren Technical Center where she'll meet with the company's CEO Mary Barra for a tour of the automaker's Technical Learning University. She'll also GM's programs that educate and improve skills fro trade workers and manufacturing engineers.

A spokesperson from the White House confirmed the report.

Ivanka Trump, daughter and Advisor to the US president, speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention from the South Lawn of the White House on August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BREND ((Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)) Expand

"Prioritizing the American worker and their family is the top priority, and I’m proud to visit General Motors’ Technical Learning University, where workers are learning on-the-job while earning a paycheck," Ivanka Trump said. "Detroit, GM, and the talented GM workforce are ensuring the great American comeback is underway and I’m looking forward to seeing firsthand."

The group will meet apprentices and employees on campus and interact with tour several educational stations around the school.